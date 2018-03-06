× Midlothian postal workers plead guilty to mail dumping

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two Chesterfield County postal workers have plead guilty to dumping mail in Midlothian.

According to court documents, Robert Chamberlain and Donna Smith worked at the Genito Station Post Office.

Both postal workers plead guilty to obstructing the mail by discarding it after throwing away mail on January 4, 2018.

Chamberlain and Smith have both been sentenced to six months of probation and fined $250.