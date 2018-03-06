× Work crew finds body hidden under Richmond brush

RICHMOND, Va. — A work crew clearing brush found a man’s body early Tuesday morning, according to Richmond Police.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an exact cause and manner of death will be determined.

The body was found along the 2100 block of Lumkin Avenue, off Jeff Davis Highway, in South Richmond at about 6:36 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.