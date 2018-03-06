Ladybug Wine Tasting for a Good Cause

RICHMOND, Va – Thom Horsey and Doug Payne from the Greater Richmond ARC stopped by the studio with a sampling of some of the wine that will be featured at the Ladybug Fund Wine tasting & Silent Auction. The fundraiser benefits children with disabilities. Over the past 18 years the Ladybug Fund has raised almost $1.5 million dollars to support children and their families.

The event is Saturday, March 24th from 6pm to 9:30pm at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For more information visit their website at http://www.richmondarc.org