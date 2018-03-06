× JLR Book & Author Dinner

RICHMOND, Va. –The Junior League of Richmond celebrates its 73rd Annual Book & Author 2018 Thursday, May 10, and tickets are on sale. The luncheon portion of the Event will take place at the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club and the dinner is at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Book & Author 2018 will feature acclaimed writers from around the country. Authors include the Wife Between Us – Greer Hendricks; Buttermilk Graffiti – Edward Lee; Chasing King’s Killer – James L. Swanson; Sole Survivor – Holly K. Dunn; The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the vote – Elaine Weiss; and The High Tide Club – Mary Kay Andrews.

The Junior League of Richmond is an organization of women committed to the mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. For tickets and more information click here.