VUU and VSU are dancing to the NCAA Tournament

For the first time that we can remember, the Men's and Women's teams from Virginia Union and Virginia State are in this year's NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Virginia Union Panthers return to the dance for the first time since 2008 and will play their I-95 rivals Virginia State in the first round of the Atlantic Region. The Trojans are the top seed in that region and will host the first three rounds of the tournament at the Multipurpose Center. This will mark the first time in school history that VSU will host a regional.

On the women's side, the Lady Panthers of Virginia Union are in the tournament field for the third year in a row and will host the Atlantic Regional, as the region's top seed, at Barco Stevens Hall. They will face Bowie State in a rematch of this year's CIAA Women's Final.

The Virginia State Lady Trojans are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season. They are the number five seed in the Atlantic Region and will face Edinboro in the first round. Should they win, they will play either VUU or Bowie in the second round.