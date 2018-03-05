× Virginia officer dragged several feet during traffic stop; AK-47 found in suspect’s trunk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach police officer was dragged a few feet during a traffic stop, according to police.

It happened on I-264 near First Colonial Road just before midnight on Sunday, affiliate WTKR report.

Authorities said the officer was not seriously hurt.

The suspect, 22-year-old Vontrae Lamar Valentine, was being pulled over for speeding and provided false information, according to police.

The door was open to the Valentine’s car, the officer tried to remove the suspect and the suspect hit the gas in an attempt to get away.

Valentine was arrested a short time later and police said they found an AK-47 in the truck of the car.

The 22-year-old has been charged with eluding, giving false id to police, assault on police officer and possession of/transport firearms by a convicted felon.