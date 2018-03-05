× Orange middle school teacher killed in weekend shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — John P. Wright, a 52-year-old Orange County Schools employee, was killed Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He died, investigators said, “as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.”

Sheriff’s deputies discovered Wright after they responded to a reported shooting on Marquis Road, in the Unionville area of the county.

“The investigation is on-going, however there is no indication of foul play,” an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

When asked to provide more information about the fatal shooting, Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos said the wound was not self inflicted.

He added the only reason his office released information about the shooting was to reassure the public that no one was in danger.

Wright taught science at Locust Grove Middle School, according to the school system’s website.

“Mr. Wright’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Northern Va. for an autopsy,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson added.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Becky Jones at 540-672-1200.