FREE Medication Disposal Pouches

RICHMOND, Va – Melissa K. Ackley, LCSW from Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services and Lt. Tim Kehoe from the Chesterfield County Police Department stopped by to talk about an initiative the county is working on to help people properly dispose of old and unwanted medication.

The “Don’t be an Accidental Drug Dealer” program offers special pouches to county residents so people can dispose of old medication and medication take-back events. The next event will be on March 14th from 9am – 1pm at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. For more information go to: http://www.chesterfield.gov/health/​