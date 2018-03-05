× Chesterfield man killed on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County man was killed Saturday morning on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, according to police.

Edward Rivas III, 49, of Quail Hollow Lane, was in the 13200 block of Hull Street Road when he was struck by a Ford Escape at about 1:30 a.m.

“Rivas III was transported to a local medical facility and later died as a result of his injuries,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Ford Escape remained at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver.”

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.