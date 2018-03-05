Dominion: Power will be back by Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than 400 Dominion Energy customers remained without power Monday afternoon in Central Virginia. The estimated restoration time for those without power is 11 p.m. Tuesday.

That is the same restoration time for the 14,000 Dominion Energy customers still without power in Northern Virginia.

"We greatly appreciate the patience of customers and public officials as we work around the clock to repair significant damage from one of the most severe weather events to hit Virginia in decades," a Dominion spokesperson posted on the company's website. "We recognize the hardship this is causing for some and we will not rest until the restoration is completed."

Hundreds of out-of-state linemen have joined Dominion Energy workers in Virginia to repair damage caused by Friday's powerful wind gusts. Here are some of the gusts from a few cities. For reference, severe thunderstorms have winds of 58 mph or higher, and hurricanes have winds of 74 mph or higher.

Dominion Energy shared the following information:

As of 9 a.m. Monday, nearly 97% of customers impacted by the storm have been restored. 690,000 customers lost power, and crews are working as efficiently as possible to restore the remaining 25,000.

The wind storm wiped out power to 755 schools. Crews worked through the weekend to restore power to all but one.

The storm knocked out power to 565 critical facilities, such as fire stations, police stations and hospitals. Crews have restored all but 15 of these facilities.

As crews finish work in one area, they are reassigned to other areas to speed up restoration.

The areas that have been fully restored are the I-81 corridor, Tidewater, North Carolina and Southside Virginia. If your power goes out in those areas, please be patient with our crews. Some local crews from those areas may be helping out in other parts of Virginia Monday and Tuesday.

All customers who remain without power can now see restoration times specific to their home.

Crews are still working in Metro Richmond, Charlottesville, Orange, Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg, Gloucester and Northern Neck. Customers in those areas can expect to be restored by Tuesday evening at the latest.

Nearly 4,000 restoration personnel worked through the weekend to restore power to Dominion Energy customers impacted by extremely high winds that damaged the electric infrastructure in Virginia and North Carolina. Restoration workers and support personnel will continue working Monday and Tuesday until power has been restored to call customers.

The vast majority of customers in Virginia will be restored Monday, with full restoration by Tuesday night. We appreciate our customers’ patience as crews repair significant damage caused by near Hurricane force winds.

Our system in Northern Virginia and Northern Neck took the brunt of the impact, with significant tree, pole and wire damage caused by winds nearing 70 mph.

Our system experienced 24 hours of wind gusts over 40 mph and 12 hours of wind gusts over 50 mph. It ranks as one of the top five most damaging storms in Dominion Energy history, topped only by Hurricanes Floyd, Isabel and Irene, and the Super Derecho of 2012.

Dominion Energy crews have been joined by more than 500 line contractors from utilities as far away as Florida to assist in the restoration efforts.

Beware of any lines that may have fallen or come into contact with trees, debris, or water. Stay at least 30’ feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors also avoid the downed wire. Call Dominion Energy right away at 866-366-4357 to speak with an agent to report the downed wire or an outage.