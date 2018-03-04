UR students pack meals for Rise Against Hunger initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of University of Richmond students gathered to help those in need around the globe by taking part in the sixth annual Rise Against Hunger meal-packing marathon.

Students packed bags filled with rice and veggies that will be used for the feeding programs in vulnerable countries.

The students' goal was to package 10,000 meals.

"That's kind of our go to kind of thing, so every time we do a thousand meals, we hit the gong, everyone celebrates," Rise Against Hunger Community Engagement Coordinator Tony Cornicello said. "We are doing 10,000 meals, so that signifies and gets the group going and they get real excited when they hear that.”

Rise Against Hunger distributes the meals with the underlying goal of creating self-sustaining communities around the world.