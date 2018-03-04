Man killed, company owner trapped after tree falls on truck in James City County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- One man was killed and another was trapped for hours after a tree fell on their truck Friday afternoon in James City County, according to police.

Police said the call came in just before 1 p.m. when a Bones Tile truck pulling a trailer on Newman Road was hit by a large oak tree, police said.

The tree also knocked power lines down, WTKR reported.

The driver of the vehicle, who is the owner of the company, was trapped in the truck for more than two hours while James City County and York County Fire Departments worked to free him. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead of the scene. He was later identified as 44-year-old Shawn Gregory Walker of Poquoson.