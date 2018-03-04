Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --- Virginia State Police have issued a missing senior alert for an elderly woman last seen around the Richmond area.

68-year-old Alice Mae Sharif is believed to be in danger.

Investigators say someone spotted the woman near the metro area around 8:30 pm Saturday night on her way to Baltimore County, Maryland.

No one has seen her since.

Family members say Alice suffers from a cognitive impairment and they need to find her soon.

Sharif was last seen driving a green 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with the North Carolina license plate number 1930N0I.

State police describe her as 5' 5", 205 lbs. with brown eyes, gray hair last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

If you see her call police.