‘M*A*S*H’ actor David Ogden Stiers dead at 75

David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in the TV comedy series “M*A*S*H,” died Saturday, the agency representing him said.

The actor was 75.

He died “peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer,” the MKS Talent Agency tweeted.

“His talent was only surpassed by his heart,” the agency added.

Stiers was nominated for two Emmy awards for his performance as Winchester in “M*A*S*H,” the popular series that ran for 11 seasons from 1972 until its high-rated finale in February 1983. He joined the cast in 1977, filling the void left when actor Larry Linville’s Frank Burns character left the show.

The show, based on a 1970 movie, centered on Army surgeons and staffers during the Korean War. Characters such as chief surgeon Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda) dished out wry humor as they dealt with the stress of wartime, battlefield injuries physical and psychological, and death.

Stiers also worked as a voice actor in several Disney movies, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pocahontas” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”