Construction worker dies after ‘tragic event’ at Henrico shopping center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a construction worker died following an accident at a shopping center in Henrico County Saturday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to the O’ Reilly Auto Parts shopping center in the 4000 block of Glenside Drive around 1:45 p.m.

Henrico Police officials said workers were trying to brace a wall when a foreman was struck with a concrete block.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m.

The president of J.A. Heisler Contracting Company, Inc. confirmed foreman Harvey White died.

“We at J.A. Heisler Contracting Company are deeply saddened by the loss of our valued employee and friend Harvey White. We have extended our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. White and have offered support in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event,” J.A. Heisler Contracting Company, Inc. President John A. Heisler IV said. “We are cooperating fully as government authorities investigate this terrible event.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident.

