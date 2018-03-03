Police ID man killed in Gilpin Court shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting that occurred in the city's Gilpin Court neighborhood Friday morning.

Officers responded to several calls for a person shot in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street just before 10:50 a.m. Upon arrival, they located 25-year-old Winfred W. Steward suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to either call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.