Students uninjured after tree falls on Henrico County school bus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – There were no injuries after a tree fell on a Henrico County school bus with students inside Friday afternoon.

The incident happened off Meadow Road, near Woodview Drive.

There were approximately 10 students aboard the bus at the time of the incident. All the students have since been sent home safely.

BREAKING: Tree fell on Henrico school bus off Meadow Rd. Police say 9 kids on board. Nobody injured. Power lines pulled down too. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/No9CzlqddL — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) March 2, 2018

The bus driver told CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit that “it’s a miracle” that nobody was hurt.

The students on the bus are from Elko Middle School, according to Henrico County Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks.

The tree also caused power lines to be pulled down. Crews are working to deal with the power lines before the tree can be removed from on top of the bus.

