RICHMOND, Va – Our friends Donna and Steve Turner from Reptile Adventure brought some scaly friends for some show and tell today. The Turner’s have a very popular educational presentation that introduces kids to reptiles.

They brought in Jake from Snake Farm, a red-tailed Boa, George a legless Glass Lizard, Oreo a Tegue and Ollie a Roughneck Monitor to meet Greg LIVE in our studio. For more information about their reptile presentations, go to http://www.reptileadventure.biz/​