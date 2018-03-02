Meet HGTV’s Flip or Flop Vegas Stars, Bristol and Aubrey Marunde

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Contractor and MMA fighter Bristol Marunde and his wife, real estate agent and designer Aubrey, showcase their home renovation and flipping skills on HGTV’s Flip or Flop Vegas. You can meet Bristol and Aubrey at the Richmond Home + Garden Show at the Richmond Raceway Complex Friday, March 2 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, March 3 at 11a.m. and 3 p.m.



Richmond Home + Garden Show

March 2 - 4 at the Richmond Raceway Complex

For more information visit www.richmondhomeandgarden.com . Use promo code "CBS6" to save 50% on their tickets!

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND HOME + GARDEN SHOW}