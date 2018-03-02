× Man hospitalized after Creighton Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s Creighton Court neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said around 4:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Creighton Road for a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a suspect description or motive at this time. Police say detectives still actively working the case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

