× ‘Just filth’: Richmond woman wants city to clean dirty ditch near home

RICHMOND, Va. – The view from Audrey Norman-Haskins’ front yard has been bugging her for months; beer bottles, large Styrofoam coolers, ripped open bags filled with dirty diapers and more.

She’s tired of seeing the messy city ditch running along the side of her Greystone Avenue home.

It’s filled with beer bottles, large Styrofoam coolers, ripped open bags filled with dirty diapers and more.

“Just filth. I pay my land taxes and this is not my responsibility,” she said. “Last summer my grandkids were playing out here and spotted little black snakes and stuff coming from the back there.”

She wants the city to know she thinks it is a health-safety issue. She said she called the city in April and in May, but no one has come out yet.

“It wasn’t like this when I moved here,” she said. “It looks disgusting now.”

This week Norman-Haskins contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. She even called the mayor’s office, hoping to make him aware of her dilemma.

“I hope he will see the situation and try and resolve it. Just try to do something with this ditch because it’s horrible,” she said.

The Problem Solvers found out that the city’s Department of Public Utilities is responsible for clearing the ditches.

A spokesperson tells us they did receive the two calls from Ms. Norman-Haskins about this issue. They plan to reach out to her and let her know they have scheduled a cleanup for Monday, March 12.

They also plan to see if the city can put up no dumping signs near that ditch area. Anyone with similar issues should call DPU’s Customer Care line at 804-646-4646.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.