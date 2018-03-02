Teen killed in Richmond remembered as ‘quiet, polite’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An 18-year-old former high school student was shot and killed in Richmond late Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as Jaleel S. Yates.

The one-time Huguenot High School student was shot along the 3500 block of Clydewood Avenue in South Richmond.

Police said around 11:42 p.m., officers received a call for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Yates near a residence suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime Insider sources say the teen fell victim to a drive by shooting and it's not the first time police have responded to the area for shots fired in the direction of the home.

CVA Elite, a Richmond-based AAU basketball team, posted following the shooting.

"Please join us in praying for the Yates family and students at Huguenot HS," CVA Elite posted on Facebook. "Last night, Jaleel Yates, was shot and killed. Jaleel had made the team last year but was unable to continue to play with us. We didn't get to know Jaleel very well as he only practiced with us for a few weeks. But I remember him as being quiet, polite and respectful."

Diamond McSweeney was Yates classmate at Huguenot and teammate with CVA Elite.

"It’s pretty heartbroken how someone can go so young,” said McSweeney. “He was a great team leader, very fun to be around.”

"It hit me right here,” McSweeney said pointing to his chest. “It didn’t fell right. I didn't want to believe it."

Crime Insider sources say the only suspect description was a black sedan speeding away from the scene.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.