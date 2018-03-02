× Fredericksburg Police K9 “Loki” missing, last seen in Stafford County

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a K9 who got loose from his home due to damaging winds.

Loki the K9 is missing and was last seen in the Grafton area of Stafford County.

The German Shepherd/Belgium Malinois mix is brown and tan with gray on his muzzle. He was last seen wearing a chain collar.

If you have seen Loki, call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 373-3122 (option 2).