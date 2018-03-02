Firefighters battling 4 acre brush fire at Pocahontas State Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters are battling a brush fire at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County that is four or five acres in size.

Officials say the brush fire is in Pocahontas State Park between the Smith Forest Trail and Dale Memorial Cemetery.

Two engine companies and a tanker were dispatched to bring water to a ravine where the fire is burning. Brush trucks and the state forestry are also on scene.

Crews are trying to keep the high wind gusts from spreading the fire.

Officials say fire crews expect to be at the park for several hours battling the fire.