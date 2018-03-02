Fire crews respond to Colonial Heights house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Colonial Heights Friday night.

Fire officials say the initial call for an elderly man trapped inside the home in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue.

Upon arrival, Colonial Heights firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from multiple windows. Firefighters entered the home to search for the man.

A Neighbor says she thought someone was inside the home so she ran to the door to attempt to get them out.

"I immediately started knocking on the door, but then I saw the flames from the other side of the house," she said. "Smoke was coming for underneath the house. I couldn't get anyone to come to the door, so I started blowing his car horn."

Neighbors sources tell CBS 6 that no one was inside the home.

Crews from Petersburg and Chesterfield also responded to the scene to assist with the fire.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.