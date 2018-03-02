× Man found dead in burning Lakeside home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One man was found dead inside a burning Lakeside home.

Friday’s fire along the 7400 block of Fairway Avenue, off Lakeside Avenue, was reported at about noon.

“Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the home,” Henrico Fire Captain Rob Rowley said. “One adult male was found in the home and removed but was pronounced dead on the scene.”

The Henrico Fire Marshal and Henrico Police are investigating the man’s death.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.