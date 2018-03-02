Downing Bridge closed after wind knocks over truck

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — The Downing Bridge in Richmond County is closed until further notice due to a two-vehicle crash and wind conditions.

“A tractor trailer was traveling on the westbound side of Downing Bridge when a heavy wind gust blew the tractor trailer onto its driver side sliding it into the eastbound lane of traffic striking a small SUV,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “The driver and passenger of the SUV was wearing their seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was also wearing his seatbelt and was entrapped and then transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

No charges have been placed at this time, due to high winds being a factor in the crash, she added.

The crash was reported at about 2:34 p.m. Friday.