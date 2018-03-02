Boy, asleep on top bunk, killed by fallen tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. -- Six-year-old Anthony Hamilton died Friday morning at VCU Medical Center with his family by his side, relatives confirmed.

Anthony's body was pulled from his family's mobile home earlier Friday morning after a tree had fallen into the home and onto the child while he slept.

Powerful wind, fueled by a strong nor’easter, has toppled trees and knocked out power across Friday on Virginia.

Anthony was sleeping on the top of a bunk bed he shared with siblings. His siblings were able to escape the bedroom alive.

Anthony's grandmother Dawn Summerfield called the child a selfless, bright, and shining light.

Chesterfield 6 year old pinned by tree in his bed has died. Family says Anthony Hamilton, was a “bright and shining light.” @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/A4AMNAj0zo — Laura French (@lfrenchnews) March 2, 2018

Rescue crews were called to the family's Cliffside Drive home at about 2 a.m.

Firefighters had to stabilize the large tree with wood blocks prior to cutting the legs off the boy's bed to free him, according to a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson.

Anthony did not have a pulse when he was rescued, Chesterfield Police Lt. Brad Conner said, but first responders were able to regain a pulse en route to the hospital.

#BREAKING 6 year old boy in critical condition at @VCUHealth after tree falls through the roof and on his bed as he slept in Chester, according to @CCPDVa @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/z3m3zPzdfD — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) March 2, 2018

"I saw his face and it wasn't moving," neighbor Jeffrey Bustillo said.

The tree also partially damaged the Bustillo's family home next door, but no one was injured.

"If it fell in the middle of the trailer, I don’t know if I would be standing here right now," Bustillo said.

Wind gusts will be between 40 and 60 mph on Friday, with higher gusts near the coast, the mountains, and in northern Virginia. A wind advisory is in effect for areas just west and southwest of Richmond for gusts 40 to 55 mph.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.