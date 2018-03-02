Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Iota Sigma Chapter presents its 2nd Annual Golden Apple Awards, Luncheon to honor Teachers in the Richmond area. Anyone is invited to nominate their favorite teacher for the Golden Apple Awards Luncheon. The goal of the Golden Apple Awards is to provide a forum for the Richmond metropolitan area teachers to be recognized. Nominations are due by April 5, 2018 and the Golden Apple Awards Luncheon will be held on May 5, 11:30 am 2 pm at the Grace Center, located at 1302 Victor Street, Richmond kicking off National Teacher Appreciation Week. To nominate the teacher of the year click here.

The Sigma Youth Symposium will be held on March 24, 2018 from 9 AM to Noon, registration starts at 8:30 AM at Thomas C. Boushall Middle School located at 3400 Hopkins Avenue, Richmond. To register click here. For more information visit the chapter's website Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority or call 317-572-7477.