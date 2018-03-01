Help Richmond Police find this missing man

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are looking for a man who was reported missing.

Robert A. Clinton, 63, has been missing since February 12.

He was last seen along the 3400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Clinton is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, with blue eyes, gray hair, a full beard, and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a tan leather jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

He suffers from a medical condition and is in need of medication.

Anyone who sees Robert A. Clinton was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at 804-646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.