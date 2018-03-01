‘Police activity’ shuts down I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Interstate 64 near Richmond International Airport in Henrico County (mile marker 197) was shutdown Thursday morning due to “police activity,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The nature of the “police activity” has not yet been disclosed.

Witnesses reported seeing a car, pursued by police, speeding down the interstate.

A person was seen on viewer-submitted video lying motionless on the median.

That person’s condition and connection to the situation has not yet been made clear.

This is a developing story.

