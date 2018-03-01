Man killed in Chesterfield house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One man was killed in an early Thursday morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to the home, along the 300 block of Glenpark Lane in Chesterfield, around 1:30 a.m.

When firefighters first arrived, they encountered flames that had fully engulfing the house.

The fire started on the home's first floor and quickly spread throughout the house, firefighters said.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

Unlike other recent fires in Chesterfield, this fatal fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature, a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said.

The name of the person killed in the fire has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.