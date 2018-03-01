Chesterfield woman wants USPS held accountable after truck damaged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Ruth Harris said it will take nearly $400 to fix a shattered driver’s side mirror on her Ford F-150. She gets annoyed every time she thinks about how the damage happened and why it hasn’t been fixed.

Harris says her vehicle was hit by a mail truck on the evening of Jan. 5.

“It was a hard hit,” she said. “I was frightened; it scared me, it really did.”

Right now, she has parked the truck and doesn’t drive it. She says the shattered mirror is unusable and she worries about getting into an accident if she can’t see out of the mirror while driving.

The Chesterfield woman says there was snow still on the ground that day and that it was getting dark. She and a friend were driving along Pocoshock Boulevard. She said the driver of a mail truck was headed in the other direction, hit her mirror and to their surprise, kept going.

Harris turned around to follow the carrier to a nearby postal station and took pictures of the mail truck. She said they spoke to the driver and the postal supervisor.

“My passenger got out and said ‘you hit the truck and kept going.’”

The carrier denied hitting the truck.

When Harris asked the supervisor about the protocol to get it fixed, Harris claims that the supervisor denied the carrier did it.

“All I want is for somebody to be held accountable,” Harris explained.

Harris called Chesterfield Police. She said an officer showed up to the call to take a report and he measured both vehicles.

“So, he went out and looked and came back.

He said, I’d have to say that there was some contact. The truck was struck,” Harris said.

The driver says the postal supervisor told her someone from the U.S. Postal Service would contact her in a few days. That was nearly two months ago. Her frustration prompted her to call the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

We reached out to a spokesperson for the agency who said they have received Ms. Harris’ information and at this time the incident is still under review.

