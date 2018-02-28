× Suspect photographed stealing ‘numerous items’ from car

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police released an image of a man who is believed to be a suspect in a theft from a motor vehicle in the Broad Rock neighborhood.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, police said an adult male broke into a vehicle in the 5600 block of Walmsley Boulevard and took several items. He reportedly returned to the vehicle several times to take numerous items.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion and a slim build. He is possibly in his late 30s or 40s. At the time, he was wearing a black hat, a black long sleeve shirt, and light-colored jeans or pants.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Second Precinct Detective M. Segal at (804) 646-8171 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.