Richmond Black Restaurant Experience back with another serving

Posted 5:50 pm, February 28, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. –  From the first serving in 2017, Black Restaurant Week dished out success. The event is back with a second serving, from March 4 to March 11, this time as the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience presented by Dominion Energy.

Organizers Kelli Lemon, Amy Wentz, and Shemicia Brown launched the event last year to bring exposure to Richmond’s black-owned restaurants and promote the Richmond region’s growing culinary tourism scene.

“We are excited about continuing to celebrate our city’s diversity and all it has to offer,” Wentz said.

According to organizers, over 26,000 people participated in last year’s event, which brought in over $475,000 in sales and helped create 17 new jobs.

Ten restaurants joined the 2018 event, which brings the number of participating establishments to 29 total.

“We expanded,” Lemon said. “We wanted to make sure we highlighted other areas than just the restaurants…and we added some additional events.”

Lemon said that they added the name “experience” to the event, because they have some things planned throughout the year to promote and support black-owned hospitality.

For example, they have partnered with the city to offer more minority business development classes.

“We did a class for black restaurant owners, on marketing, branding, taxes, portion sizes, bookkeeping,” Lemon said.

“There are a lot of weeks out here that support hospitality,” Lemon said. “What we noticed was that there was not one that focused on southern cuisine, that black experience, when it comes to cooking.”

Some participating restaurants will have special menus; others, Lemon said, “will just be doing what they do well.”

For more information on Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, visit www.vablackrestaurantexperience.com.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

  1. Family Secrets
    5310 Chamberlayne Rd, Richmond, VA 23227 familysecretsusa.com
  2. Croaker’s Spot Food
    1020 Hull St, Richmond, VA 23224 croakersspot.com
  3. Mama J’s
    415 N. 1st St, Richmond, VA 23219 mamajskitchen.com
  4. Southern Kitchen
    1726 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223 southernkitchenrva.com
  5. Nomad’s Deli
    207 W. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222 nomaddeli.com
  6. Brewers Cafe
    1125 Bainbridge St, Richmond, VA 23224 brewerscaferva.com
  7. Chef MaMuSu
    200 E. Main St, Richmond, VA 23219 chefmamusu.com
  8. Sugars Crab Shack
    2224 Chamberlayne Ave Richmond, VA 23222 NO WEBSITE
  9. Ma Michele’s Café
    10811 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA NO WEBSITE
  10. Cary 100
    100 E Cary Street Richmond, VA cary100.com
  11. Charles’ Kitchen
    9127 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23294 charleskitchen.guru
  12. Sweet Teas Southern Cuisine
    1700 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223 sweetteascuisine.com
  13. Ms. Girlee’s
    112 N 5th St Richmond, VA 23219 msgirleesrestaurant.com
  14. Spoon Bread Bistro
    2526 Floyd Ave Richmond, VA 23220 spoonbreadbistro.com
  15. Traditionz Smokehouse
    4810 Jefferson Davis Highway N Chesterfield 23234 eatattraditionz.com
  16. Inner City Blue’s
    3015 9 Mile Road Richmond, VA 23223 wearebbq.com
  17. Big Herm’s Kitchen
    315 N 2nd Street Richmond, VA 23219 bighermscatering.com
  18. Good Tymes Restaurant and Wine Bar
    2030 Chamberlayne Ave Richmond, VA 23222 goodtymesrva.com
  19. MiniBar RVA
    14 N 18th St Richmond, VA 23223 minibarrva.com
  20. Jackie’s on Laburnum
    1241 N Laburnum Ave Richmond, VA 23223 elliottsonlaburnum.com
  21. Vagabond
    700 E Broad St Richmond, VA 23219 vagabondrva.com
  22. RVA Street Foodies
    1011 Hull St, Richmond, VA 23224 NO WEBSITE
  23. Irie Vibes Jamaican Restaurant
    1221 N. Laburnum Ave Richmond, VA 23223 irie4real1221.wixsite.com/mysite
  24. Boogaloo’s Bar and Grille
    210 W Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222 boogaloosrva.com
  25. Lower 48 by Malcolm Mitchell
    423 N 18th Street, Richmond VA 23223 lower48kitchen.com
  26. Send-A-Chef
    1303 Hull St. Richmond, VA 23224 send-a-chef.net
  27. Jacksons Beer Garden & Smokehouse
    538 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219 jacksonsbeergardenandsmokehouse.com
  28. Kilimanjaro Lounge
    5114 Richmond Henrico Turnpike Richmond, Virginia 23227 NO WEBSITE
  29. Soulveur
    9545 Amberdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23236 soulveur.com