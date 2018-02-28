× Richmond Black Restaurant Experience back with another serving

RICHMOND, Va. – From the first serving in 2017, Black Restaurant Week dished out success. The event is back with a second serving, from March 4 to March 11, this time as the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience presented by Dominion Energy.

Organizers Kelli Lemon, Amy Wentz, and Shemicia Brown launched the event last year to bring exposure to Richmond’s black-owned restaurants and promote the Richmond region’s growing culinary tourism scene.

“We are excited about continuing to celebrate our city’s diversity and all it has to offer,” Wentz said.

According to organizers, over 26,000 people participated in last year’s event, which brought in over $475,000 in sales and helped create 17 new jobs.

Ten restaurants joined the 2018 event, which brings the number of participating establishments to 29 total.

“We expanded,” Lemon said. “We wanted to make sure we highlighted other areas than just the restaurants…and we added some additional events.”

Lemon said that they added the name “experience” to the event, because they have some things planned throughout the year to promote and support black-owned hospitality.

For example, they have partnered with the city to offer more minority business development classes.

“We did a class for black restaurant owners, on marketing, branding, taxes, portion sizes, bookkeeping,” Lemon said.

“There are a lot of weeks out here that support hospitality,” Lemon said. “What we noticed was that there was not one that focused on southern cuisine, that black experience, when it comes to cooking.”

Some participating restaurants will have special menus; others, Lemon said, “will just be doing what they do well.”

For more information on Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, visit www.vablackrestaurantexperience.com.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS