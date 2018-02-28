× ‘You raised your voice!’ Letter reveals why Waverly mayor suspended Police Chief

WAVERLY, Va. – A letter from Waverly Mayor Walter J. Mason reveals why he chose to suspend Police Chief Derrick Banks without pay earlier this week.

In the letter, dated Monday, February 26, Mason said Chief Banks was insubordinate and failed to obey proper direction, violating a workplace rule.

Among some of the accusations, Mason says Chief Banks violated the chain of command, raised his voice at him and hung up the phone while he was speaking.

The letter read:

“On Saturday, February 24, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m. you violated the chain of command by contacting a council member to discuss a conversation that I had with Captain Hayes regarding the Waverly Police Department.” “On Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at approximately 4:30 p.m. while discussing by phone with you the recent dangerous developments in the town you became very rude and insubordinate. You raised your voice at me and hung the phone up while I was speaking with you.”

The recent dangerous developments refers to two unrelated incidents where shots were fired into homes and vehicles on February 21 and 22.

Mason said Chief Banks has been suspended without pay until the next town council meeting on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

But Crime Insider sources say at least two Waverly council members have called for an emergency meeting Friday afternoon since they were never informed of the suspension until it was after the fact.