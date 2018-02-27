Truck fire closes Henrico road: ‘Boom and explosion’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway to determine what caused a truck to catch fire in Henrico's West End.

The truck fire closed northbound Springfield Road, near Gaskins Road, Tuesday morning.

"Units are currently performing overhaul operations and beginning origin and cause determination," Henrico Fire Capt. Rob Rowley said.

There were no reports of injuries.

"[I] heard a loud boom and explosion, [then] looked outside and saw truck on fire. Police and fire were already on scene," witness Greg Wright said. "Firemen got it under control pretty fast."

