Firefighters respond to Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two adults lost their home in a Tuesday morning fire in Henrico.

“Henrico firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Pinehurst at about 8:45 a.m. for a report of a home on fire,” Henrico Fire Capt. Rob Rowley said. “Firefighters arrived to find fire in the first floor of a two-story home. Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down and there were no injuries to citizens or firefighters.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.