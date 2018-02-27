Making Culinary Magic with Sizzling Shrimp Satay

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnhk from The Kitchen Magician Catering Company is back in our kitchen cooking up a shrimp satay kebabs. This sizzling dish is the perfect compliment with a smooth peanut sauce and cabbage salad. You can see more from Chef AriAnkh athttp://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com
Shrimp Satay Kebabs with Peanut Sauce & Vegetable Salad
Serves 4
Peanut Sauce
- ½ cup smooth peanut butter
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 ½ tablespoons lime juice
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons grated ginger root
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ½ teaspoon sriracha
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Shrimp
- 1 ½ tablespoons peanut oil
- ⅛ teaspoon crushed red Chile flakes
- 1 pound cleaned large shrimp
- 2 cups pineapple chunks
- Whole cilantro leaves for garnish
- 3 Thai chiles, sliced thin
- 1 orange zest
- 2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of mirin
Salad
- 2 cups Napa Cabbage, washed and julienned
- 1 small red yellow & pepper, julienned thin
- 1 red onion
- 1 cup snap peas, julienned thin
- Juice of 1 orange
- 2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
Directions
- In a food processor, blender or sauce pan combine peanut butter, coconut milk, 3 tablespoons hot water, lime juice, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, sriracha and a pinch of salt. Purée until smooth or whip until smooth on low heat in saucepan. Add more lime juice and or salt to taste. Scrape into a bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk together peanut oil, Chile flakes, chiles, cilantro, orange zest, orange juice, rice wine vinegar, mirin, salt & pepper. Toss over shrimp to coat well. Cover and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 2 hours Thread shrimp on skewers; brush all over with half the peanut oil mixture. Thread pineapple on separate skewers; brush with remaining oil mixture. Arrange shrimp and pineapple skewers on a large rimmed baking sheet.
- Grill skewers, on medium heat turning them halfway through, until shrimp is 145 degrees, about 5 minutes, grill pineapple until lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle skewers with herbs and serve hot, with peanut sauce for dipping.
- Just before serving, combine the cabbage, red pepper, yellow pepper, red onion, snap peas, cilantro, orange juice, rice wine vinegar, peanut oil, and red wine vinegar in a large bowl. Taste the salad, then season with salt, and pepper, to taste