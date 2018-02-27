Making Culinary Magic with Sizzling Shrimp Satay

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnhk from The Kitchen Magician Catering Company is back in our kitchen cooking up a shrimp satay kebabs. This sizzling dish is the perfect compliment with a smooth peanut sauce and cabbage salad. You can see more from Chef AriAnkh athttp://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

Shrimp Satay Kebabs with Peanut Sauce & Vegetable Salad

Serves 4

Peanut Sauce

  • ½ cup smooth peanut butter
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened coconut milk 
  • 1 ½ tablespoons lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce 
  • 2 teaspoons grated ginger root 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • ½ teaspoon sriracha 
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Shrimp

  • 1 ½ tablespoons peanut oil 
  • ⅛ teaspoon crushed red Chile flakes 
  • 1 pound cleaned large shrimp 
  • 2 cups pineapple chunks 
  • Whole cilantro leaves  for garnish 
  • 3 Thai chiles, sliced thin
  • 1 orange zest
  • 2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon of mirin

Salad

  • 2 cups Napa Cabbage, washed and julienned
  • 1 small red yellow & pepper, julienned thin
  • 1 red onion
  • 1 cup snap peas, julienned thin
  • Juice of 1 orange
  • 2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Directions

  1. In a food processor, blender or sauce pan combine peanut butter, coconut milk, 3 tablespoons hot water, lime juice, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, sriracha and a pinch of salt. Purée until smooth or whip until smooth on low heat in saucepan. Add more lime juice and or salt to taste. Scrape into a bowl.

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together peanut oil, Chile flakes, chiles, cilantro, orange zest, orange juice, rice wine vinegar, mirin, salt & pepper. Toss over shrimp to coat well. Cover and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 2 hours Thread shrimp on skewers; brush all over with half the peanut oil mixture. Thread pineapple on separate skewers; brush with remaining oil mixture. Arrange shrimp and pineapple skewers on a large rimmed baking sheet.

  1. Grill skewers, on medium heat turning them halfway through, until shrimp is 145 degrees, about 5 minutes, grill pineapple until lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle skewers with herbs and serve hot, with peanut sauce for dipping.
  2. Just before serving, combine the cabbage, red pepper, yellow pepper, red onion, snap peas, cilantro, orange juice, rice wine vinegar, peanut oil, and red wine vinegar in a large bowl. Taste the salad, then season with salt, and pepper, to taste

 