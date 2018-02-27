Making Culinary Magic with Sizzling Shrimp Satay

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnhk from The Kitchen Magician Catering Company is back in our kitchen cooking up a shrimp satay kebabs. This sizzling dish is the perfect compliment with a smooth peanut sauce and cabbage salad. You can see more from Chef AriAnkh athttp://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

Shrimp Satay Kebabs with Peanut Sauce & Vegetable Salad

Serves 4

Peanut Sauce

½ cup smooth peanut butter

3 tablespoons unsweetened coconut milk

1 ½ tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons grated ginger root

1 garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon sriracha

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Shrimp

1 ½ tablespoons peanut oil

⅛ teaspoon crushed red Chile flakes

1 pound cleaned large shrimp

2 cups pineapple chunks

Whole cilantro leaves for garnish

3 Thai chiles, sliced thin

1 orange zest

2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of mirin

Salad

2 cups Napa Cabbage, washed and julienned

1 small red yellow & pepper, julienned thin

1 red onion

1 cup snap peas, julienned thin

Juice of 1 orange

2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Directions

In a food processor, blender or sauce pan combine peanut butter, coconut milk, 3 tablespoons hot water, lime juice, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, sriracha and a pinch of salt. Purée until smooth or whip until smooth on low heat in saucepan. Add more lime juice and or salt to taste. Scrape into a bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together peanut oil, Chile flakes, chiles, cilantro, orange zest, orange juice, rice wine vinegar, mirin, salt & pepper. Toss over shrimp to coat well. Cover and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 2 hours Thread shrimp on skewers; brush all over with half the peanut oil mixture. Thread pineapple on separate skewers; brush with remaining oil mixture. Arrange shrimp and pineapple skewers on a large rimmed baking sheet.