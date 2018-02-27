× Car hits woman walking in Mechanicsville neighborhood

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A Hanover woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car Tuesday morning while out walking in the Kings Charter neighborhood. The incident was reported at about 6:28 a.m. along the 9100 block of Kings Charter Drive.

“Once on scene, deputies located an adult female suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Caliber. The victim was immediately transported by Hanover Fire-EMS to a local hospital,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. James Cooper said. “Preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling southbound on Kings Charter Drive, crossed both lanes of travel, and collided with the victim who was walking northbound on Kings Charter Drive near the intersection of Stephens Manor Drive.”

The investigation into the crash remains on-going at this time. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.