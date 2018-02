RICHMOND, Va – Faith Henderson, creator of “Henderson Home Crafts” and CJ Walker of the Richmond Children’s Business Fair stopped by to share the details about the 1st annual Children’s Business Fair.

The event will feature child entrepreneurs at this one-day marketplace happening Saturday, March 10th from 10am – 1pm at the Science Museum of Virginia and is free and open to the public. For more information go to https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/richmond-westend​