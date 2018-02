RICHMOND, Va – Richmond’s own Fado ensemble Fado Nosso was back in the studio with their sultry blend of Portuguese melodies. Bernadette Cruse, Ron Alig, James Beard II and Brian Cruse performed “Cravos de Papel” and “Rosa Braca.” You can see the band Friday, March 2nd at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. The show starts at 7pm.

http://www.artsglenallen.com/