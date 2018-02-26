Police respond to welfare check, find meth lab

BLACKSTONE, Va. — Blackstone Police and Virginia State Police found a methamphetamine lab Saturday morning, following a welfare check at a residence in the 800 block of Falls Street the night before.

During the welfare check, police said they observed what appeared to be evidence of possible unlawful drug manufacturing. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and went back Saturday morning.

Evidence was recovered and will be submitted to the state lab for analysis. Members from various law enforcement, fire, and medical services were on scene.

Guy Leon Anthony III, a 29-year-old Blackstone resident, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

He was remanded to Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.