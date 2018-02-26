× VCU student Corey Frazier killed biking in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va — Richmond Police have identified the cyclist killed over the weekend in the Fan as 21-year-old Corey A. Frazier.

Frazier was struck by a car when he entered the intersection of West Main Street and Rowland Avenue, about two blocks from his Parkwood Avenue home.

“At approximately 10:16 p.m., Frazier was operating a bicycle southbound on Rowland Avenue when he entered the intersection of West Main Street and was struck by a sedan heading westbound on West Main Street. The automobile remained on scene. Frazier was transported to a local hospital where Sunday he died,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Investigators with the Richmond Police Crash Team responded to the scene and conducted the investigation. At this time no charges have been filed. The investigation continues.”

A Virginia Beach native, Frazier was a VCU student, according to classmates and online profiles.

Friends remembered Frazier fondly on social media.

I remember me & Corey met in Spanish class my junior year of HS & damn he was such a hilarious, unique, & bright guy. Always made class & I’m sure life more enjoyable – RIP Corey Frazier — ayanna juarez (@ayannajuarez) February 26, 2018

My first day of third grade, he was the smartest spazz I had ever met. Little did I know, that boy would become a friend and still the smartest spazz I ever met. If you didn’t know Corey, you were missing out. Rest In Peace to the great Corey Frazier 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7ntiM200L3 — AMH (@AyyyeManda) February 26, 2018

One of my favorite memories of Corey was when he literally took his freaking shirt off in class just to see if Mr. Falls would notice 😭😂. Rest In Peace Corey Frazier. Thank you for always making me laugh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EiLqQEdJtB — kelsie (@kelsrohl) February 26, 2018