VCU student Corey Frazier killed biking in the Fan
RICHMOND, Va — Richmond Police have identified the cyclist killed over the weekend in the Fan as 21-year-old Corey A. Frazier.
Frazier was struck by a car when he entered the intersection of West Main Street and Rowland Avenue, about two blocks from his Parkwood Avenue home.
“At approximately 10:16 p.m., Frazier was operating a bicycle southbound on Rowland Avenue when he entered the intersection of West Main Street and was struck by a sedan heading westbound on West Main Street. The automobile remained on scene. Frazier was transported to a local hospital where Sunday he died,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Investigators with the Richmond Police Crash Team responded to the scene and conducted the investigation. At this time no charges have been filed. The investigation continues.”
A Virginia Beach native, Frazier was a VCU student, according to classmates and online profiles.
Friends remembered Frazier fondly on social media.