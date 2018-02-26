× Comfort to donate net profits to FeedMore

RICHMOND, Va. — Growing up, they sometimes did not know where they next meal was coming from, nor how much food would be on the plate

That background — of food insecurity — was one reason why Richmond restaurant owners Michelle Jones and chef Jason Alley decided to change the business model of their successful Broad Street restaurant Comfort. Starting March 1, Comfort will donate its net profits to FeedMore in an effort to end the hunger epidemic in Richmond.

“Food insecurity is a cause that is very close to our hearts, having both personally dealt with hunger throughout our childhoods,” Alley said. “The fact that hunger still plagues over 200,000 of our neighbors is troubling to say the least, and with your help, we can raise awareness and funds to end hunger in our area.”

For Jones, the move helps build community.

“We asked ourselves what more could we do to help, and realized this was the next step,” she said.

FeedMore CEO Doug Pick called the partnership exciting.

“We believe this groundbreaking new model will be so impactful for our community and look forward to working with everyone at Comfort,” Pick said.

FeedMore helps provide healthy meals to more than 30 Central Virginia cities and counties.