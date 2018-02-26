Police: Mom drank Franzia wine before crash that killed her son

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia mother told police she drank two glasses of Sunset Blush, a Franzia wine, about 30 minutes before a crash that claimed the life of her 12-year-old son, WTKR reported.

Anais Dymaris Perez, 31, was charged with DWI, DUI Manslaughter, Child Abuse/Neglect, Failure to Yield Right of Way, and Reckless Driving following Saturday’s crash.

Perez’s son was sitting in the front seat of her Toyota Camry when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of Woodside Lane and Old Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News Saturday evening, police said.

“After Ms. Perez failed to stop at a stop sign, she was struck by a black Nissan Maxima on the passenger side,” a Newport News Police spokesperson said. “The 12-year-old succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.”

Perez had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, slurred speech, and red glassy eyes, according to court documents obtained by WTKR.

Both Perez and the other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Newport News Public School officials confirmed Perez’s 12-year-old son attended Hines Middle School.

“The Newport News Public Schools family is saddened to learn of the unexpected death of a Hines Middle School student, following an accident this weekend,” a Newport News Schools spokesperson said. “To support the Hines students and staff through this challenging time, additional counselors will be present at the school this week. Students and staff who wish to talk with a counselor will be given the opportunity to do so. The school division extends condolences to the student’s family and friends, and stands ready to support and assist them.”

Perez is due back in court next month.