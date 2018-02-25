Student partners with Peter Chang with aim of strengthening US-China relations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- A Chesterfield County home-schooler hosted a dumpling making class at the Peter Chang restaurant in Williamsburg Sunday with the aim of strengthening U.S.-China relations.

Isabelle Szerbinski interpreted for famed chef Peter Chang as a way to help promote the U.S.-China Strong Foundation along with the Confucius Institute at William and Mary.

CBS 6 anchor Rob Cardwell joined Izzy in making the dumplings and other delicacies.

Szerbinski, who was featured in a “Building Better Minds” report about her efforts to help children learn a foreign language, speaks three, including Mandarin.