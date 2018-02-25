After 3-plus years on market, Georgian Revival-style Massey mansion gets new brokers

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The priciest residential listing in the Richmond area is getting new representation after more than three years on the market.

River Run Manor, the 16,000-square-foot mansion owned by members of Richmond’s Massey family, was relisted Feb. 2 by agents from The Steele Group | Sotheby’s International Realty.

Debbie Gibbs, Bo Steele and Katherine Hill are co-listing the 60-acre estate at 2421 River Road West in Goochland, taking over for Joyner Fine Properties’ Richard Bower.

The 30-year-old home, totaling eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five half-baths, is listed at $4.9 million – the same price, Gibbs noted, as Bower’s most recent listing.

River Run Manor was built in the mid-1980s by the late William B. Massey, a longtime Richmond coal executive whose grandfather founded A.T. Massey Coal Co., more recently known as Massey Energy.

The estate was listed by Bower in October 2014 at $7.9 million. That asking price was reduced over the years, to $6.8 million in 2015, $5.9 million in 2016 and $4.9 million last March.

Gibbs, whose other active listings include the nearly 10,000-square-foot Rothesay mansion, said the Masseys approached the brokerage about taking on the listing.

She said the listing would receive wide exposure through Sotheby’s international platform, which includes luxury property lists in several major newspapers.

“I think we’ve got to be more global on this piece of property,” said Gibbs, whose recent high-dollar sales have included 4603 Sulgrave Road, a 14,400-square-foot Windsor Farms mansion that sold last February for $3.3 million. “Sotheby’s is far-reaching, so that’s how we’re going about it.”

