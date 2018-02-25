How these kids saw ‘Black Panther’ for free in Richmond

Posted 7:11 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 07:12PM, February 25, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. -- The movie "Black Panther" is a box office hit that has inspired people across the country.

A Richmond activist and youth program director, Lance Cooper, accepted the "Black Panther Challenge" and has raised thousands of dollars.

Cooper tells CBS6 that his campaign has gotten help from Chelsea Clinton, "Black Panther" actor Chad Boseman and Brie Larson.

So far he has raised more $17,000 through a GoFundMe page a​nd he says the money pays for tickets for children and chaperones.

He says he was not expecting on raising thousands.

Lance Cooper

"We started it a goal of $5,400, had no idea we would double, had no idea we would triple, and had no idea we would be on the roll to quadruple it," said Cooper.

Cooper says he will continue to raise money through the end of Black History Month and hopes to reach the new goal of $20,000.

The remaining money from the donations will go to local youth empowerment programs and children's hospitals.

