Bicyclist hit by car in Fan has life-threatening injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A bicyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood Saturday night.

Richmond police said the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. on Rowland and Main streets.

That is where the bike was traveling south on Rowland when it collided with a vehicle traveling west on Main Street.

Officials said the victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver, who had the right of way, stayed at the scene and was questioned.

Police are investigating if speed was a factor, but said they did not expect charges to be filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.